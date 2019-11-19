Rocky 2020: Americans Get Choice; Bring Back the American Dream

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / Campaign Headquarters just announced that it has successfully qualified to be on the ballot in the great state of Texas. On March 3, 2020, two names will appear on the GOP Primary ballot for President of the United States; Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente and President Donald Trump.

After passing two phases of review from the Texas Republican Party, De La Fuente's name will be forwarded to the Secretary of State to be included on the ballot. Currently Texas has a record number of registered voters now at 15,823,406 (Sept 2019) who now have been given a choice in the upcoming primary election. "The campaign is excited to keep fighting against exclusion and corruption in politics. The voters get to decide this one, as they should," said Campaign Manager and Lead Counsel, during a conference on Monday, November 18, 2019.

Qualifying in Texas is the most recent success of the campaign's efforts. Previously the candidate has qualified in Vermont, Delaware, Alabama, Arkansas, New Hampshire, Colorado, Florida, and California. "My name will appear on the ballot in all states who will hold a primary election. I believe in the American Dream and I believe in the American People. It is time, they came first," De La Fuente told an audience last Friday in Miami, Florida.

Currently internal polling shows De La Fuente with 22% of the vote in a two-way race against President Trump. Chief of Staff, Fisher told reporters, "We will soon in the homes of every American and they can choose who they want to represent them."

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente is living proof that the American Dream can be achieved by those who are inspired to pursue it. He has an amazing record of success. From earning an FAA license to fly single engine planes at the age of 20 to owning 29 automobile dealerships and becoming Chairman of the National Dealers Council for the third largest automobile manufacturer in the world by the age of 28, he's in a league by himself. He created a banking network in 1982 to help address Mexico's economic crisis and established impressive real estate holdings throughout the United States while creating thousands of new jobs along the way. In 1992, Rocky became the first Hispanic American to serve as a Delegate-At-Large for the State of California at a National Convention. He holds a bachelor's degree in Physics and Mathematics (Magna Cum Laude) and an honorary doctorate from UNESCO.

