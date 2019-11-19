The first apM Coin's User Aqusition Event Completed with Success, Paving the Way for Commercialization

The number of event paricipants exceeded 5,000 before the final day of the event

During the event, apM Coin has made the official debut in the crypto market being listed on Bittrex Global Exchange on November 14th

SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / On November 18th, the blockchain project apM Coin partnering with the apM Group, the leading wholesale fashion mall in Seoul, announced that its first user aqusition event, apM Members & Bittrex Global Sign-up Event, comleted with success.

According to apM Coin, more than 5,000 people participated in the "apM Members & Bittrex Global Sugn-up Event' while on the first day of the event, November 4th, the number of the event participants exceeded 1500. The event was designed to secure users and increase awareness of the services by introducing the apM Members mobile app and Bittrex Global to all customers and visitors of apM, apM Place, and apM Luxe malls. apM Coin offered gift certificates worth 20,000 Korean won to the first 5,000 participants who joined the event at apM Place and completed registrations of apM Members and Bittrex Global exchange.

In addition to the successful event, apM Coin completed its first exchange listing on Bittrex Global cryptocurrency exchange at 3:00pm KST, November 14th. The token (APM) has posted significant gains and strong trading volume as of the time of press release.

apM Coin aims to establish the most suitable customer reward and payment system for the wholesale clothing market by utilizing the business experience and customer base of the Korean wholesale giant apM Group. The apM malls are the largest wholesale fashion malls in Korea. Through apM Members, the mobile app developed by apM Coin, they will introduce a blockchain-based customer reward system to apM's 1.5 million annual accumulated visitors.



"apM Coin has made its official debut as a blockchain project on the trusted worldwide cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex Global", said the apM Coin team. "We will continue with the commercialization efforts of apM Coin, starting with this first exchange listing and user acqusition event."

About apM Coin

apM Coin(Token Symbol: APM) is a customer reward management and payment platform for the Dongdaemun wholesale fashion market. Partnering with apM Group, apM Coin aims to establish a digital platform to improve efficient and convenient business transactions between buyers and sellers. The malls with 1,300+ wholesale brands welcome average 10,000+ visitors on daily basis and the number of its annual cumulative visitors reach to 1.5 million. Also, 80% of its buyers are travelling outside of Korea, which drives apM's global expansion in a wholesale fashion market. Based on the apM Group's strong consumer base, apM Coin will present the blockchain and cloud-based apM Chain platform featuring secure real-time digital transactions, credible customer reward management and efficient CRM solutions tailored for the wholesale fashion market.

