

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - At the annual Investor Briefing Day, Peter Coleman, CEO of Woodside Petroleum Ltd. (WOPEF.PK, WOPEY.PK, WPL.AX) stated that the timing is right for the company to implement plans to triple its reserves and work is underway to achieve this aim. Also, the company has narrowed its 2019 production guidance to 89 to 91 MMBoe.



Peter Coleman said: 'Our recent breakthroughs on Scarborough show momentum is building towards final investment. We have unlocked huge potential for this world-class gas resource, using advanced technologies and subsurface expertise to increase the estimated resource volume by 52%.'



