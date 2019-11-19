With new partnerships, Reuters Connect becomes the most comprehensive digital platform powering the news ecosystem

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reuters today announced that the world's leading national and international news agencies are joining Reuters Connect in a move that will offer customers an unrivalled multimedia news resource.

Seven new partners from around the world will be added to Reuters Connect, the award-winning digital content platform:

AAP (Australia), Anadolu (Turkey), Belga (Belgium), Bernama (Malaysia), DPA (Germany), Latin America News Agency (Argentina) and Scanpix (Scandinavia / Baltics) and will all offer video, pictures and text via Reuters global distribution network.

These partners will join eight news agencies whose content is already available to clients on Reuters Connect - PA Media (UK), EFE (Spain), Imagine China, Aflo (Japan), Panoramic (France), Bildbryan (Scandinavia), ANI (India) and ABACA PRESS (France) - with more partners due to join in coming months.

Combined with the output from Reuters world-class newsroom of around 2,500 journalists in 200 locations, Reuters Connect now offers more than 20 million news stories, videos and pictures in one place. It provides a full range of content - from breaking news to raw video and viral UGC - to clients including broadcasters, publishers, corporations and governments, who can choose from the content through Reuters Points.

Michael Friedenberg, President, Reuters, said: "Reuters Connect powers the news ecosystem and these partnerships will help us create the most comprehensive collection of real-time, multimedia news content anywhere in the world. I'm delighted to welcome our new partners to Reuters Connect. By bringing together content from leading news agencies with the vast output from our own world-class newsroom, we can offer our customers an unrivalled breadth and depth of content."

AAP Editor in Chief Tony Gillies said: "Expanding the reach of AAP Photos through Reuters Connect will mean that more clients will have access to Australia's National Newswire's editorial images. The evolution of the AAP Photos business has taken us to the point where our content is in demand for a diverse range of clients around the world. By ensuring our content is available to those on the Reuters Connect platform we are providing a new and innovative way for customers to source our visual output."

AAP's Head of Photography, Neil Bennett, said: "Every day our Award-winning photographic team are covering the best of Australian news, sport and entertainment events. I'm delighted that we will increase the audience for this material through the Reuters Connect partnership."

Jean Michel Psaila, CEO, ABACA PRESS, said: "Covering Editorial content, ABACA PRESS has joined Reuters Connect which provides us the opportunity to be syndicated in 120 countries. This partnership with Reuters Connect presents ABACA with the opportunity to expand its network of representation around the world through a legitimate and recognized brand."

Bora Uçak, Business Development Deputy Manager, Anadolu, said: "Building a partnership with Reuters Connect opens a new channel for us to deliver our content worldwide. The clients will have an opportunity to reach one of the most powerful news agencies' videos via Reuters Connect. With our 100 years of experience, we believe our content will make a difference in the platform and this partnership will bring a new aspect in the news market."

Philippe François, Chief Imagery, Belga News Agency, said: "Reuters Connect is a powerful tool for news professionals to get all the news they need, alongside the best visual content from Reuters and partners like Belga Image, in the same place."

Bernama said: "Bernama is thrilled to announce its partnership with Reuters. Reuters Connect is an ideal platform for us to supply timely, topical, multimedia news from Malaysia to the rest of the world."

Vicente Poveda, Director of International Sales, DPA, said: "Over the last few years we have had a very good experience with the Reuters Connect Delivery-as-a-Service in benefit of our international clients. Making our content available via the marketplace is now a further step in our partnership. We see Reuters Connect as an exceptional showcase for our multimedia packages and an opportunity to reach new markets and clients."

Latin American News Agency said: "We are honoured that the world's most prestigious news agency partnered with the Latin America News Agency (LANA) to represent Latin America on the Reuters Connect platform; This is a great opportunity to show the work of our agency worldwide and generate new clients in partnership with the leading news agency in the market. This partnership will allow us to provide our news coverage throughout Latin America, as well as our global content, to Reuters Connect customers, allowing us to expand the reach to new markets with quality and reliable content."

Stephen Munday, Managing Director of PA Images, said: "As the national news agency for the UK and Ireland, PA has been documenting the social and cultural history of Britain for more than 150 years. Platform partnerships are an increasingly important part of our distribution strategy for our image and video archive and Reuters Connect is well positioned to help us reach an even wider international customer base."

Lemire Eric, Rédacteur en Chef, Panoramic, said: "Since the launch of Panoramic on Reuters Connect, the agency has ingested thousands of pictures on the platform, bringing significant visibility to Panoramic Pictures to new customers around the world. The availability of Panoramic's quality photography on the innovative Reuters Connect platform can only bring success to our two organisations worldwide. Reuters Connect supplies multimedia content and timely news stories, adding our content to the platform is a unique opportunity to expand our reach as a news agency."

Art Soonets, CEO, Scanpix Baltics, said: "For nearly 20 years Scanpix Baltics has worked closely with Reuters. We are delighted to expand our partnership and to redistribute both pictures and video content from three small Baltic states - Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - globally. We believe Reuters Connect is the market leading platform and are hopeful Reuters and Scanpix can use their global and local strengths to provide the best media coverage to customers worldwide."

Notes to Editors

About Reuters:

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider. Founded in 1851, Reuters is committed to the Trust Principles of independence, integrity and freedom from bias. With unmatched coverage in over 16 languages, and reaching billions of people worldwide every day, it provides trusted intelligence that powers humans and machines to make smart decisions. Reuters supplies business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations and directly to consumers. Reuters: The Real World in Real Time.

Follow news about Reuters at @ReutersPR

About Reuters Connect

Launched in 2017, Reuters Connect is designed to be a faster, more intelligent way for Reuters News Agency customers to source all the content they need via a single destination. Reuters Connect is built to make content discovery quicker and easier, improving clients' editorial efficiency and enabling them to deliver more stories to their audiences faster than ever before.

For more information on Reuters Connect and its growing list of partners visit: Reuters Connect

About the Agencies

Australian Associated Press - independent Australian news agency; source of breaking news for Australia, covering entertainment, finance, politics, sports and world events.

ABACA PRESS - French press agency with more than 60 million images.

Aflo - based in Tokyo, Aflo delivers a broad range of news and entertainment content - creative and editorial from around the world. It is the official Japan Olympic photo team and covers major international sporting events including European soccer and tennis.

Agencia EFE - the world's fourth largest wire service and the leading provider of Spanish news.

Anadolu Agency - news agency of Turkey, offering coverage of Turkish and international politics, world, economy, health, technology, financial and sports news.

Asian News International (ANI) provides news coverage from South Asia. ANI content includes politics, business, health, technology, travel and entertainment news and features with regional perspectives.

Belga News Agency - Belgian news agency covering politics, economics, social affairs, finance, sports, culture and entertainment.

Bernama - the Malaysian National News Agency, abbreviated BERNAMA, is a news agency of the government of Malaysia. Coverage includes world news, business, politics, sports and youth current affairs.

Bildbyrån - Scandinavian sports agency, covering the world's major sporting events.

DPA - German Press Agency covering top stories from around the globe. DPA gives a European perspective on world events, from a global network of correspondents and editors.

Imagine China - also known as IC Photo, visual services provider in China. IC Photo produces a wide range of reportage subjects and photo coverage of local news and stories including general news, economics, sports, entertainment, culture and travel within China.

Latin America News Agency - news agency covering Latin America and the Caribbean, providing photos, videos and text services in English and Spanish.

PA Images - UK-focused editorial news, sport, entertainment, and royalty images, alongside the Press Association photo archive dating back to 1863.

PA Media - the national news agency for the UK and Ireland. PA Media supplies video content ranging from politics, entertainment, sports and popular culture.

Scanpix Baltics - news picture archive in the Baltic region, picture and video source for local newspapers, magazine and online clients in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Coverage includes politics, entertainment, sports, entertainment and popular culture

Media Contact:

Joel Ivory-Harte

PR Manager, Europe Middle East & Africa

Reuters

Joel.ivory-harte@thomsonreuters.com

Tel: + 44 20 7542 7697

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822036/Reuters_Logo.jpg