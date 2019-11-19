

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Sonic Healthcare (SHL.AX, SKHCF.PK) were gaining around 2 percent in Australian trading after the company confirmed fiscal 2020 EBITDA growth guidance after 4 months' trading.



The company continues to expect EBITDA growth of 6 percent to 8 percent for the year on underlying basis from last year's EBITDA of A$1.05 billion at constant currency.



Capital expenditure expected to be significantly lower in fiscal 2020.



In Australia, Sonic Healthcare shares were trading at A$29.74, up 2.06 percent.



