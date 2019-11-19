PICSIX uses Iguazio to provide an AI-based platform addressing the ever-changing threats to homeland security and public safety

Milipol 2019-- Iguazio, the Data Science Platform for automating machine learning pipelines, today announced that PICSIX, a leader in tactical intelligence solutions is using its platform to deliver an AI-based Investigative Intelligence Platform. The platform makes real-time machine learning accessible to any agency, providing the flexibility required to address a diverse range of ever-changing threats.

As opposed to other managed solutions, PICSIX customers design their own mission specific workflow, at a substantially lower cost. Furthermore, with Iguazio under the hood, users work in an efficient and open environment which automates technical heavy lifting and easily integrates with third-party systems and open source tools.

Iguazio's unified data layer analyzes all types of data sources at scale and in real-time, powering the integration of PICSIX Tactical Intelligence databases, government databases and publicly available electronic information (PAEI) used for OSINT. Machine learning models are applied on the data, generating up-to-date profiles and interactive dashboards for real-time insights, alerts and actions. PICSIX deploys the system in multiple edge locations, while Iguazio's Data Science Platform can also be deployed on-premises or in multi-cloud environments.

"PICSIX has been aiding law enforcement and homeland security agencies in their continuous battle against terror, drug trafficking, human trafficking and more, with the ultimate goal of making the world a safer place," said Menachem Kenan, CEO. "By deploying our Intelligence Investigative Platform on Iguazio, we are able to help our clientele gain a broader intelligence picture by aggregating multiple data-sources and automating alerts and decision-making in real time."

"We're proud to be working with PICSIX to make homeland security more intelligent and address dynamic threats faster," says Asaf Somekh, CEO of Iguazio. "This enables agencies to focus on achieving their strategic missions to maintain public safety and not on the infrastructure overhead."

PICSIX and Iguazio's joint solution will be showcased at Milipol Paris, in hall 4 booth H015.

About Iguazio

Iguazio provides a Data Science Platform to automate machine learning pipelines. It accelerates the development and deployment of AI applications, enabling data scientists to focus on delivering better, more accurate and more powerful solutions instead of spending most of their time on infrastructure. The platform is open and deployable in public clouds, on-premises or at the intelligent edge. Iguazio powers data science applications for manufacturing, smart mobility, financial services and telcos and is backed by Bosch, Verizon Ventures, Samsung SDS, CME Group, Dell and top VCs. The company is led by serial entrepreneurs and a diverse team of seasoned innovators in the USA, UK, Singapore and Israel. Iguazio brings data science to life. Visit www.iguazio.com or follow @iguazio to learn more about iguazio.

About PICSIX

Founded a decade ago by former Israeli intelligence experts, PICSIX brings together the power of operational experience with a deep understanding of complex communication technologies. Since Day 1, PICSIX has manufactured and developed its own products, delivering off-the-shelf solutions as well as custom-tailored alternatives to best meet agencies' interception, counter-interception, and other tactical intelligence needs. Today, our company is both an agile innovator and a heavy hitter, successfully servicing many authorized agencies from around the world. We are confident we have what it takes to repeat that success for you. For more information, please visit: www.pic-six.com

