OssDsign AB (publ) Publishes Q3 2019 Interim Report

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OssDsign CEO Anders Lundqvist: "To conclude it has been a busy and rewarding quarter which has seen the positive effects of the important investments in the US organization and transition of the business to OssDsign USA Inc."

The third quarter in figures

Net sales amounted to TSEK 4 836 (3 420).

Loss after taxes amounted to TSEK 19 709 (13 626).

Loss per share was SEK 1,1 (2,8).

(2,8). Cash flow from current operations was TSEK -22 640 (-11 790).

The first 9-months in figures

Net sales amounted to TSEK 11 804 (9 044).

Loss after taxes amounted to TSEK 55 379 (39 231).

Loss per share was SEK 3,8 (8,2).

(8,2). Cash flow from current operations was TSEK -47 592 (-39 098).

Important events during the third quarter

Notification of intention to award contract received from National Health Service in the UK.

Number of new accounts in the US increased by 29%.

First surgeries with CranioPlug in the US, Germany and Sweden .

and . OssDsign Cranial reimbursement price confirmed in France and first order received.

and first order received. BSI Recertification Assessment successfully conducted.

Important events after the end of the third quarter

UK National Health Service contract award received.

OssDsign USA Inc is registered and listed as importer in the US by the FDA as part of ongoing transition from US master distributor to OssDsign USA Inc.

Inc is registered and listed as importer in the US by the FDA as part of ongoing transition from US master distributor to OssDsign Inc. First clinical experience with OssDsign implants on Japanese patients presented at the annual Japanese neurosurgery meeting in Osaka .

. The European Patent Office (EPO) granted OssDsign a new European Patent related to the company's ceramic material technology.

FDA clearance for OssDsign Cranial PSI Accessories received.

Updated Post Market Surveillance data on the outcome of 670 cranioplasties using OssDsign Cranial PSI are in line with previously published low rate of complications

About OssDsign

OssDsign is a Swedish medical technology company that develops and manufactures regenerative implants for improved healing of bone defects. Providing neuro and plastic surgeons with innovative implants, OssDsign improves the outcome for patients with severe cranial and facial defects worldwide. By combining clinical knowledge with proprietary technology, OssDsign manufactures and sells a growing range of patient-specific solutions for treating cranial defects and facial reconstruction. OssDsign's technology is the result of collaboration between clinical researchers at Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm and material scientists at the Ångström Laboratory at Uppsala University.

