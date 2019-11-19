Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DW8Z ISIN: LU1673108939 Ticker-Symbol: AT1 
Xetra
19.11.19
10:06 Uhr
7,676 Euro
-0,006
-0,08 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
GEX
1-Jahres-Chart
AROUNDTOWN SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AROUNDTOWN SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,672
7,678
10:21
7,670
7,678
10:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AROUNDTOWN
AROUNDTOWN SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AROUNDTOWN SA7,676-0,08 %
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG27,350+2,05 %