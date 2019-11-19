

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries plc (MRO.L) announced Tuesday that its trading for the four months to October 31 is in line with the Board's expectations for 2019.



In its trading update, the company said the improvements in the businesses are being delivered at pace and that its Board is confident this will unlock significant further shareholder value.



In the four-month period, Aerospace division has achieved sales growth of over 5% in constant cvurrency, once again outperforming the Board's expected longer term average growth rate.



Automotive delivered a higher profit and margin compared to the same period last year. Sales, meanwhile, were down 5% year-on-year, which includes the temporary effect of the General Motors strike in the US.



Powder Metallurgy sales declined 13%, impacted proportionately more than Automotive by the temporary effect of the General Motors strike. Without the strike, revenue would have been in line with the Board's expectations.



Melrose will be presenting its full year results on March 5.



