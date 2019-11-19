Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AC1T ISIN: GB00BZ1G4322 Ticker-Symbol: 27MA 
Frankfurt
19.11.19
09:58 Uhr
2,627 Euro
+0,039
+1,51 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,631
2,701
10:56
2,645
2,692
10:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MELROSE
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC2,627+1,51 %