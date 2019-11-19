Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884647 ISIN: GB0003308607 Ticker-Symbol: FA9 
Frankfurt
19.11.19
08:03 Uhr
29,930 Euro
-0,370
-1,22 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
SPECTRIS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPECTRIS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,110
32,770
10:49
32,220
32,630
10:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SPECTRIS
SPECTRIS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPECTRIS PLC29,930-1,22 %