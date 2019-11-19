

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Instrumentation and controls company Spectris plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L) reported Tuesday that its sales for the four months to October 31 increased 4 percent from the previous year.



Group like-for-like or LFL sales were flat year-on-year, whilst acquisitions, net of disposals, contributed 1 percent to sales growth and foreign currency movements had a 3 percent positive impact.



For the ten-month period, reported sales increased 4 percent and LFL sales rose 1 percent.



The company said its full-year 2019 performance is anticipated to be in line with expectations.



Andrew Heath, Chief Executive, said, 'We have the usual second half weighting and significant fourth quarter to deliver. We remain on track to meet our expectations, subject to end markets not deteriorating further, as we continue to focus on what we can control.... Although near-term trading conditions are more demanding, the long-term fundamentals of our markets and businesses' resilience remain attractive...'



