ADVA FSP 3000 with ALM monitoring technology and Layer 1 encryption protects high-capacity Fibre Channel services

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that conova communications is using its technology for secure, high-capacity transport between data centers. conova, one of Austria's leading IT service providers, has deployed the ADVA FSP 3000 open line system (OLS) with ConnectGuard Optical encryption in response to booming demand from business customers for reliable and protected cloud services. The fully redundant infrastructure supports 100Gbit/s Carrier Ethernet as well as 32Gbit/s Gen 6 Fibre Channel, a key requirement for the most advanced enterprise storage services. Featuring ADVA ALM fiber assurance technology, the new DCI network also enables rapid repair times and improves performance. The solution was designed and implemented by ADVA's Elite partner dacoso, a German IT service provider focusing on connectivity, cyber defense and virtual networking.

"In recent years, we've grown rapidly as our customers' businesses have expanded. ADVA's technology enables us to meet new levels of demand for high-security, high-availability cloud and storage services in a way that also supports further growth in the future. With the ability to transport the most advanced low-latency 32Gbit/s Fibre Channel services, our new network also empowers us to realize the full value of our state-of-the-art data centers," said Stefan Kaltenbrunner, CSO, conova. "Our new fully redundant network is key to our mission of delivering the optimal IT infrastructure for every business. It helps us provide our customers with fast access to their mission-critical data around the clock as well as the peace of mind that comes from knowing that it's safe and secure."

conova's new network is built on the ADVA FSP 3000 OLS, a high-performance packet-optical solution with low-power consumption and an extremely compact design. The infrastructure is protected by ConnectGuard Optical for network encryption at the lowest network layer. This is not only the most robust security method available, but it also maximizes throughput and ensures the lowest possible latency. The network is assured by the ADVA ALM fiber monitoring solution, which provides real-time information on fiber integrity for fast failure detection and short repair cycles. As the first platform on the market to achieve mainframe qualification for Gen 6 Fibre Channel transport, the ADVA FSP 3000 enables conova to make the leap to 32Gbit/s Fibre Channel and maximize the performance of flash-enhanced data storage in its facilities.

"When it comes to data center interconnect technology that offers agility, security and speed, our portfolio and our team are second to none. We've provided conova with a network optimized for the fastest, most reliable SAN connectivity. Now its team is free to tackle soaring data demand using flash storage and other latest-generation technologies," commented Andreas Jelinek, senior director, sales, Eastern Europe, Russia and CIS, ADVA. "Today's enterprise customers need their data to be constantly available but also expect it to be fully protected. With our simple and effective technology, conova's customers can be assured that all data and control traffic is safe. What's more, as our ConnectGuard Optical encryption technology adds just 100ns of latency, total security comes at virtually no cost to performance."

"Together with ADVA, we've delivered the ideal DCI network for conova's specific needs. It's a future-proof solution that ensures excellent performance as well as robust protection of data integrity," said Christian Cehovin, country manager, Austria, dacoso. "We've worked very closely with ADVA on this project to ensure there could be no room for error. Together we've built up a formidable reputation for designing and installing solutions that provide low-latency, high-capacity transport for business continuity and disaster recovery. conova's solution is the product of ADVA's world-class technology, the energy and passion of our team and a wealth of combined expertise. And, with our ongoing maintenance and support, it's sure to provide value for conova's customers for many years to come."

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com

