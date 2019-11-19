AxiomSL, the industry's leading provider of regulatory reporting and risk management solutions, today announced the appointment of Claudia Thurner as EMEA general manager.

An experienced financial technology leader, Ms. Thurner has extensive expertise in client relationship management and solution and service delivery. She joins AxiomSL from SmartStream Technologies where she led European and Latin American Sales and Global Strategic Accounts. Previously, she was at Thomson Reuters based in Europe, Asia, and the US where she specialized in risk management business and product development.

"We are thrilled to welcome Claudia to AxiomSL during this important expansion period," said Alex Tsigutkin, Founder and CEO of AxiomSL. "Her proven ability to drive results and her passion for excellence and client success will enable Claudia to lead AxiomSL EMEA into the future. I'm excited to work with Claudia as she builds on our momentum and market leadership."

"And, as our clients take us on a global journey to address their regulatory and risk management needs across multiple jurisdictions and regulators, Ed Royan has assumed a new role leading global products. These key changes to our executive team will accelerate AxiomSL's growth in EMEA and globally," added Tsigutkin.

"Claudia arrives at an auspicious moment to lead AxiomSL into the next phase of advancement in EMEA and I am looking forward to collaborating with her," said Ed Royan, AxiomSL's Head of Global Products. "I am eager to further develop excellent global products that enable clients in EMEA and globally to meet changing, complex risk management and regulatory reporting requirements," Royan added.

"I am delighted to join a vibrant, growing organization that engenders such high satisfaction from its clients," Thurner commented. "It is exciting to have the opportunity to take our EMEA presence to the next level and I am looking forward to working with the team to deepen and broaden relationships with leading organizations across the region. AxiomSL's innovative, transparent core technology and range of risk and regulatory solutions are impressive. These capabilities are critical to financial institutions' success, especially now when they face constant change and uncertainty," Thurner added.

Ms. Thurner holds an executive M.B.A. from Columbia Business School and London Business School and is a CFA charterholder. She is based at AxiomSL's London office.

About AxiomSL

AxiomSL is a global leader in risk analytics, data-management, and regulatory-reporting solutions. Leveraging more than 25 years' experience, AxiomSL combines its deep industry experience and intelligent data-management platform to deliver solutions and services around regulatory and risk reporting, liquidity, capital and credit, operations, trade and transactions, and tax analytics. Its client base spans regional and global financial institutions with more than $43 trillion in total assets and investment managers with more than $9 trillion in assets under management. Its coverage encompasses more than 110 regulators across 55 jurisdictions.

For more information, visit www.axiomsl.com

