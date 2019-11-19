

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Big Yellow Group plc (BYG.L) reported that the Group's statutory profit before tax was 95.8 million pounds for the six months ended 30 September 2019, an increase of 56 percent from 61.4 million pounds, for the same period last year, due to a higher revaluation gain in the period. Basic earnings per share was 57.6 pence compared to 38.8 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was 35.3 million pounds, up 6.0 percent from 33.3 million pounds, last year. Adjusted EPRA earnings per share were 21.0 pence, an increase of 0.5 percent.



First-half revenue was 64.3 million pounds, an increase of 3.4 percent, including the impact of the closure of Battersea for redevelopment in March 2019 and the opening of Manchester in May 2019. Like-for-like revenue increased by 4.2 percent driven by growth in average occupancy and rate.



The Group has declared an interim dividend of 17.1 pence per share, which is an increase of 2.4 percent on the prior period.



