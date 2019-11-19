Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MK9W ISIN: GB00B1VNSX38 Ticker-Symbol: D9F2 
Frankfurt
19.11.19
09:15 Uhr
3,444 Euro
+0,022
+0,64 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
DRAX GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DRAX GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,404
3,522
10:42
3,426
3,488
10:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DRAX
DRAX GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DRAX GROUP PLC3,444+0,64 %