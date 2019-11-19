

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ei Group plc, the largest owner and operator of pubs in the UK, reported a loss before tax of 199 million pounds for the year ended 30 September 2019 compared to profit of 87 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 46.2 pence compared to profit of 14.7 pence. Underlying profit before tax declined to 118 million pounds from 122 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 21.6 pence compared to 20.0 pence.



Fiscal year revenue increased to 724 million pounds from 695 million pounds, prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX