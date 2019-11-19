Today, on November 19, Ocean Outdoor Limited, through its wholly owned subsidiary Ocean Bidco Limited, published a press release with information about a public cash offer to the shareholders in AdCityMedia AB. The current rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in AdCity Media AB (ACM, ISIN code SE0001920760, order book ID 116111), will be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.