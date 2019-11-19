

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) announced Air Astana have signed a letter of intent for 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplanes with a list price value of $3.6 billion. Air Astana signed the deal for its new low-cost airline FlyArystan.



The 737 MAX 8 is part of a family of airplanes that offer 130 to 230 seats and the ability to fly up to 3,850 nautical miles.



The fleet of Air Astana includes the Boeing 757, 767 and the Airbus A320 family. In May, Air Astana launched FlyArystan for the low-cost segment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX