Oppenheimer Appoints Additional Senior Professionals To Its European Securities Division

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer, a leading global investment bank, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Mackichan and Rune Madsen as Managing Directors within its EMEA Securities division. Both will report to Max Lami, Chief Executive for EMEA. Ian Mackichan will lead the institutional equities sales effort into the United Kingdom, while Rune Madsen will establish a cross-asset sales department and will add systematic strategies to the firm's existing product suite.

Prior to joining Oppenheimer, Ian Mackichan worked at Cowen & Co and Credit Suisse; Rune Madsen worked at Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Runestone Capital.

"We are pleased to add these new capabilities to our institutional client franchise as we continue to emphasize high touch sales service to our clients," said Max Lami.

Ian Mackichan added, "I am thrilled to join the team and increase the penetration of the leading research platform to institutional clients in Europe." Rune Madsen added, "it is exciting to join Oppenheimer and build additional product offerings on strong culture and client relationships."

Certain statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, as discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Oppenheimer Europe Ltd.

Oppenheimer Europe Ltd. (Oppenheimer Europe) is a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY), Inc. With over 3,400 employees and more than 90 offices around the world, Oppenheimer is a global full-service investment bank focusing on growth sectors and premier mid-market companies, and a wealth manager. At Oppenheimer Europe, the integrated team product advises institutions, family and corporates in the UK, Europe and the Middle across Equities, Fixed Income and Corporate Finance. For more information about Oppenheimer, please visit www.oppenheimer.com.