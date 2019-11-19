As from November 20, 2019, subscription rights issued by Heliospectra AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until December 2, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights --------------------------------------------- Short name: HELIO TR --------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 --------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013460763 --------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 185193 --------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 --------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------- Mic Code: SSME --------------------------------------------- As from November 20 2019, paid subscription shares issued by Heliospectra AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription share --------------------------------------------- Short name: HELIO BTA --------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 --------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013460771 --------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 185194 --------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 --------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------- Mic Code: SSME --------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye Aktiebolag. For further information, please call Redeye Aktiebolag on 08 121 576 90.