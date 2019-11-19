Polyurethane Adhesives Market Worth $9.1 billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Polyurethane Adhesives Market by Resin Type (Thermoset & Thermoplastic), Technology (Solvent-borne, 100% solids, Dispersion), End-use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Packaging, Footwear, Industrial, and Furniture), Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the PU Adhesives Market size is projected to grow from USD 7.0 billion in 2019 to USD 9.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Dispersion is projected to register the highest CAGR in the PU adhesives market, by technology, during the forecast period.

The market for dispersion is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, aided by the stringent environmental regulations. These regulations prohibit the use of highly-toxic solvents, which have VOC emissions. exhibit high bond strength, and long-term durability under severe environmental conditions. The resulted adhesive has excellent temperature and environmental resistance while maintaining high-bond strength. They display excellent resistance to solvents & chemical products and have a low application temperature, which makes them suitable for heat-sensitive substrates. They generally have working temperatures between -86°F and +300°F. Sika AG (Switzerland), Jowat SE (Germany), Arkema S.A. (France), Ashland Inc. (US), LORD Corporation (US), DowDuPont Inc. (US), and Franklin International (US), and others have introduced various new products in the past five years to meet the emerging demand from end users.

The automotive & transportation segment is projected to account for the largest share of the PU adhesives market, by end-use industry, during the forecast period.

PU adhesives can easily join dissimilar substrates. They are being used in many other key components of automobile interiors, including headliners, door panels, interior pillars, instrument panels, seating, and package trays. Moreover, PU elastic adhesives cater to glazing applications for automotive, rail, and marine industries, among others. Along with the window glass, PU-based elastic adhesives cover a long list of applications, such as tail molding, interior trims, roof panels, luggage compartment floor, front molding, sidewall assembly, and deck assembly. This has aided vehicle manufacturers to use all types of lightweight materials without compromising on safety, functionality, or comfort. Adhesives continue to be an alternative to conventional fastening technologies to achieve robust assembly.

PU adhesives in APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The APAC Polyurethane Adhesives Market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, and Rest of APAC. APAC is an emerging and lucrative market for PU adhesives, owing to industrial development and improving economic conditions. This region constitutes approximately 61% of the global population, resulting in the growth of the manufacturing and processing sectors.

