Dienstag, 19.11.2019

PR Newswire
19.11.2019 | 11:10
The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2019

PR Newswire

London, November 19

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

19 November 2019

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2019

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2019 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, www.biotechgt.com.

- ENDS

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 170 8732

