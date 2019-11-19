

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) reported Tuesday that net income attributable to the company's ordinary shareholders was RMB363.6 million or $50.9 million in the third quarter, sharply higher than RMB189.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per American depositary share (ADS) were RMB4.664 or $0.652, compared to RMB4.840 last year.



Adjusted net income attributable to the company's ordinary shareholders was RMB301.2 million or $42.1 million, compared to RMB206.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted earnings per ADS were RMB6.128 or $0.856, compared to last year's RMB5.280.



Total revenues for the third quarter grew 11.8 percent to RMB7.48 billion or $1.05 billion from RMB6.69 billion in the third quarter of 2018. Total solar module shipments in the third quarter of 2019 were 3,326 MW.



Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company does not expect the benefit of Anti-dumping (ADD) and Countervailing Duty (CVD) and expects total solar module shipments to be in the range of 4.2 GW to 4.4 GW. Total revenue for the quarter is expected to be in the range of $11.7 billion to $12.3 billion.



For the full year 2019, the Company estimates total solar module shipments to be in the range of 14.0 GW to 14.2 GW.



For fiscal 2020, the company projects total solar module shipments in the range of 18.0 GW to 20.0 GW.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX