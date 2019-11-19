



HONG KONG, Nov 19, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - China Tonghai International Financial Limited ("Tonghai Financial") is pleased to announce that the Company has won "Listed Company Awards of Excellence 2019" by the Hong Kong Economic Journal for the recognition of the Company's outstanding performance for the second consecutive year.Mr. Chris WU Kwok Choi, Chief Financial Officer of Tonghai Financial, shares in accepting the Award, "The Company is delighted to garner the "Listed Company Awards of Excellence 2019", which is a high level of market recognition as well as a great encouragement for the company and all employees. Tonghai Financial is rooted in Hong Kong and has accumulated rich experience in the industry for nearly 40 years, it has a strong network and provides diversified integrated financial services to meet clients' needs. The Company's revenue increased by roughly 72% and an after-tax profit increased by around 63% in the first half of 2019, testifying that the Company maintains steady business performance and receives long-term support from customers despite challenging conditions. In the future, we will strive to uphold highest standard of services and corporate governance, wishing to foster the Company to a new height, and, more importantly, brining rich returns to shareholders and investors."The assessment is carried out by HKEJ's EJFQ stocks analysis system and sorted candidates according to Piotroski F-score etc. The results are further reviewed and assessed by industry leaders, analysts and HKEJ's judging committee. The award aims to honor and select listed companies that are well-respected and outstanding within their industries as well as capital markets. The HKEJ Award provides reference indicator for investors and is viewed as one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies in the industry. By winning this award, not only reflecting the Company's outstanding performance, but also being fully recognized by the market and investors.About the CompanyChina Tonghai International Financial Limited (the "Company", Stock Code: 00952.HK) is a Hong Kong-based financial services group which is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Company was publicly listed in Hong Kong in 1997 and joined the big family of Oceanwide Holdings Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 000046.SZ) in 2017. Tonghai Financial is committed to building a comprehensive, full-licensed integrated financial platform. The core businesses of the Company are brokerage business, interest income business, corporate finance business, asset management business and investments and others businesses. The Company strives to become the ideal partner for both corporate and individual investors in Hong Kong and China. The Company also offers premier one-stop financial services to its clients. The Company continued to provide capital markets services through its representative office or the wholly-owned foreign enterprise in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Shenyang, Ningbo, Dalian, Beijing, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Xiamen of the PRC and through its Global Alliance Partners network and Oaklins International.For further information, please contact:China Tonghai International Financial LimitedMs. Mini Li (Investor Relations Department)Tel: (852) 28472201E-mail: mini.li@tonghaifinancial.comSource: China Tonghai International Financial LimitedCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.