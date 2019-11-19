Technavio has been monitoring the global aerostat systems market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 7.58 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of close to 18% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global aerostat systems market 2019-2023

Read the 133-page research report with TOC on "Aerostat Systems Market Analysis Report by type (balloons, airships, and hybrid airships), by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the wide scope of aerostat application. In addition, the rapid adoption of sensor fusion technology is anticipated to further boost the growth of the aerostat systems market.

Aerostat finds its application for various purposes. It is deployed for ISR operations and public services. It is also used for survey and documentation of wildlife, aerial photography and video recording, and internet provision in remote places. Vendors are hence, increasingly offering drones for numerous commercial applications. These devices can also be equipped with several advanced imagery payloads. Thus, the wide scope of aerostat application is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Aerostat Systems Market Companies:

Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Google and Other Bets. The company offers Loon, which is an envisioned network of high-altitude balloons.

DRONE Aviation Holding Corp.

DRONE Aviation Holding Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates under one business segment. The company offers WASP, which is a mobile, tactical-sized aerostat.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various business segments, namely Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space. The company offers 74K Aerostat, which is a large helium-filled lighter-than-air system.

Raytheon Company

Raytheon Company is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Integrated Defense Systems, Intelligence, Information and Services, Missile Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, and Forcepoint. The company offers JLENS aerostat system.

RT LTA Systems Ltd.

RT LTA Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Israel and offers products through the following business segments: SkyStar 100, SkyStar 180, SkyStar 220, SkyStar 250, and SkyStar 330. The company caters to its end-users including the French government and the US Army and Canadian Army.

Aerostat Systems Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Balloons

Airships

Hybrid airships

Aerostat Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

