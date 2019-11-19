

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto plc (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said an Administrative Court in Mongolia, with regard to a lawsuit initiated by a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) relating to the Government of Mongolia's process in finalising the Oyu Tolgoi Underground Mine Development and Financing Plan or UDP, ruled that due process was not followed by the Government of Mongolia in finalising the UDP.



Rio Tinto said it strongly refutes any suggestion that the UDP or any of the foundational OT Agreements are illegal.



