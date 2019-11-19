

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer confidence fell in the fourth quarter after rising in the previous quarter, data from Finans Norge showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index decreased to 13.4 in the fourth quarter from 15.0 in the previous three months.



Households became less optimistic in their economic future and the faith in own economy in the future rose slightly. Their own finances last year was more negative.



The expectation for the rising demand for households increased at a strongest trend in the fourth quarter.



