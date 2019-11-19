

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's exports declined in October after rising in the previous month and imports fell for the second straight month, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Tuesday.



Exports declined by real 1.3 percent month-on-month in October, after a 2.7 percent rise in September.



On a monthly basis, imports fell 2.4 percent in October, following a 1.3 percent in the previous month.



In nominal terms, exports and imports decreased by 5.3 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively, in October.



The trade surplus fell to CHF 2.389 billion in October from CHF 3.047 billion in the preceding month.



According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in October.



