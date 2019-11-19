According to the bidding terms published by the National Energy Commission, project proposals may be submitted by June 11 and the results will be announced on June 19. Successful bidders will secure a 15-year power supply deal and some 5.6 TWh of electricity is expected to be generated annually as a result of the new capacity.The Chilean government is planning to hold a Licitación de Suministro 2019/01 auction for new energy generation capacity in June and the tender is expected to allocate extensive solar and wind facilities. According to the auction document published by the Chilean National ...

