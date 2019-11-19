Yesterday, on the 18th of November 2019 at 16 pm (EET), Coop Pank AS held an investor conference webinar, where the board members Hans Pajoma and Kerli Lõhmus introduced the bank's strategic goals for upcoming 3 years and the initial public offering of the shares of Coop Pank. Coop Pank would like to thank all participants. Webinar recording is available here: https://bit.ly/2KzaVyR The Presentation is added to this announcement. Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. It has 15 branch offices and 28 banking points all over the country. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 58,300. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people's homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 330 stores. Kerli Lõhmus CFO Tel: +372 56 800 425 e-mail: kerli.lohmus@cooppank.ee www.cooppank.ee Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=747072