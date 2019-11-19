

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) said the Republic of Ghana plans to re-launch an airline starting with the 787-9 Dreamliner. The parties have signed a memorandum of understanding for three airplanes with a list price value of $877.5 million.



The 787-9 is part of a family of three airplanes that offer long ranges and fuel efficiency in the 200 to 350 seat market. The 787-9 can carry 296 passengers and fly up to 7,530 nautical miles.



'There is a growing demand for air travel to and from Ghana and we believe the advanced 787-9 Dreamliner gives us an efficient and flexible machine to launch a regional network and eventually serve international destinations in the future,' said Joseph Kofi Adda, Minister of Aviation, Republic of Ghana.



