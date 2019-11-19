

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices are lower Tuesday morning with traders seeking riskier assets such as equities, shrugging off uncertainty about an interim trade deal between the U.S. and China.



Investors are looking ahead to the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting for clues on future interest rate moves by the central bank. The Fed is slated to release the minutes on Wednesday.



The dollar's modest uptick is also weighing on the yellow metal.



The dollar index is up 0.08% at 97.87.



Gold futures for December are down $6.10, or about 0.41%, at $1,465.80 an ounce.



On Monday, gold futures for December ended up $3.40, or about 0.2%, at $1,471.90 an ounce, recovering from a low of $1,456.60.



Silver futures for December are gaining $0.025, or 0.15%, at $17.025 an ounce, while Copper futures for December are up $0.0150, or 0.57%, at $2.6350 per pound.



Asian markets ended mixed today and the major markets in Europe are up in positive territory with investors picking up stocks, reacting to earnings reports and other corporate news.



