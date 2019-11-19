

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's construction output rose for the first time in three months, data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.



Construction output grew 0.7 percent in September, reversing a 0.8 percent fall in August.



Building and civil engineering works increased 0.6 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.



On an annual basis, construction output fell 0.7 percent in September, after a 0.8 percent increase in the preceding month.



In the EU28, construction output rose 0.3 percent monthly in September and 0.3 percent from a year ago.



Among the member states, Slovakia, Hungary and France logged the biggest monthly increases, while the worst declines were seen in Sweden, Romania and Spain.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX