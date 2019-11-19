Antai College of Economics and Management ranked 11th in the Financial Times Executive-MBA ranking

SHANGHAI, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18, 2019, the Financial Times (hereinafter referred to as FT) announced the Top 100 EMBA Program 2019. The EMBA program of Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM), Shanghai Jiao Tong University ranked 11th in the world and No.1 in independent programs in the three-year average ranking, remaining the world's top 20 for six consecutive years.

Since its first announcement of the ranking in 1999, FT ranking has become one of the most authoritative lists in the field of business school education and an important reference for students in choosing their business school programs. Professor CHEN Fangruo, President of ACEM, said: "Shanghai is the window through which the whole world can see China's economic's taking-off, and Antai College is the window through which all EMBA students and industry leaders can see the international landscape. At a new height, ACEM will create a healthy and broad 'business ecosystem' with the strategy of 'pursue two streams of scholarship, one horizontal and the other vertical, and the two streams cut across each other so that knowing and doing become one'.

Since the establishment of the EMBA program in 2002, "Thinking of Change" has always run through it. The program persists in a curriculum innovation every four years. In 2019, the new curriculum system of EMBA 5.0 of ACEM has been officially released. At the same time, adhering to the tradition of Shanghai Jiao Tong University's "to hone first-class morality", the EMBA program of ACEM actively meets the national strategy and adapts to the needs of national talents development. From 2020, the EMBA program of ACEM will launch the "Zhiyuan Scholarship Program" which covers RMB 20 million in nine categories including "Belt and Road" scholarship, non-profit organization scholarships.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1031768/Antai_College.jpg