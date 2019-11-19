The "Fujian Brand Haisixing" Turkey Station will be held from November 20th to 23rd

ISTANBUL, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 "Fujian Brand Haisixing" series of activities (Turkey Station) hosted by the Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce will be held at the CNR Convention and Exhibition Center in Istanbul, TurkeyNovember 20-23. The event will be held at the Turkish International Leather, Shoes and Machinery Expo. The exhibition of this event is divided into two parts: Fujian Brand Pavilion and Enterprise Commodity Exhibition Zone. The Fujian Brand Pavilion will display the image of Fujian through exhibition boards, pictures, publicity and promotion materials, promote Fujian's good business environment, and focus on Fujian's advantageous brand products and reform and opening up results. The enterprise merchandise exhibition area will focus on the development of the leather and footwear machinery and equipment industry in Fujian Province, promote the leading enterprises and well-known brands in the industry, and promote the further development of "Fujian Manufacturing" products in the Turkish market.

On the morning of November 21, the trade and economic matchmaking meeting will be held in Hall 5 of CNR Exhibition Center. More than 20 selected representatives of Fujian and Turkish brand companies, suppliers and buyers will attend the event. At the meeting, we will promote Fujian investment and business environment, promote Fujian brand products, and provide one-on-one negotiation opportunities for Turkish buyers with Fujian quality suppliers so that Turkish companies can select and find better suppliers on site. Also it will promote entrepreneurs' deep-level and multi-field cooperation to achieve complementary advantages and mutual benefit.

Fujian is the core area of the "21st Century Maritime Silk Road". In recent years, economic and trade exchanges and regional cooperation with countries and regions along Haisi have deepened. As a key activity sponsored by the Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce, the "Fujian Brand Haisixing" activity has become the main focus of economic and trade cooperation between the province and the "Hai Si" countries.