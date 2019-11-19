Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 18-November-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.31p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.87p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 350.30p INCLUDING current year revenue 358.86p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---