Mondo TV's Q3 results continued in the more positive vein established in H1, with the flow of new content and licensing agreements carrying through into Q4 across a good range of properties, including new titles in the German JV with Toon2Tango. In October, the group announced new licensing deals in Russia with Gazprom Media and PJSC MegaFon for the streaming of Mondo TV library content. These deals help rebalance group revenues, historically heavily biased to Asia. Management's business plan for FY19-FY23 (to which we have built in a degree of contingency) is unchanged, as are our forecasts.

