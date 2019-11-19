J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, today announced its participation in four investor conferences in December.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

41st NASDAQ Investor Conference

Location: The May Fair Hotel, London

Presenter: Scott Turicchi, President and Chief Financial Officer

Date and time: December 3, 2019, 3:30 PM GMT

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4tst5m3w

Bank of America Leverage Finance Conference

Location: Boca Raton Resort, Boca Raton, FL

Presenter: Alan Steier, Vice President of Corporate Finance

Date: December 3, 2019

Webcast: No formal presentation

UBS Global TMT Conference

Location: New York Hilton Midtown, New York

Presenter: Scott Turicchi, President and Chief Financial Officer

Date and time: December 9, 2019, 2:00 PM ET

Webcast: https://cc.talkpoint.com/ubsx001/120919a_as/?entity=4_WL3LJ0O

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Location: The Palace Hotel, San Francisco

Presenter: Scott Turicchi, President and Chief Financial Officer

Date: December 12, 2019

Webcast: No formal presentation

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading Internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media segment and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, IPVanish and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services segment. J2 reaches over 180 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2018, J2 had achieved 23 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.j2global.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005173/en/

Contacts:

Scott Turicchi

800-577-1790

J2 Global, Inc.

investor@j2.com