J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, today announced its participation in four investor conferences in December.
Details of the conferences are as follows:
41st NASDAQ Investor Conference
Location: The May Fair Hotel, London
Presenter: Scott Turicchi, President and Chief Financial Officer
Date and time: December 3, 2019, 3:30 PM GMT
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4tst5m3w
Bank of America Leverage Finance Conference
Location: Boca Raton Resort, Boca Raton, FL
Presenter: Alan Steier, Vice President of Corporate Finance
Date: December 3, 2019
Webcast: No formal presentation
UBS Global TMT Conference
Location: New York Hilton Midtown, New York
Presenter: Scott Turicchi, President and Chief Financial Officer
Date and time: December 9, 2019, 2:00 PM ET
Webcast: https://cc.talkpoint.com/ubsx001/120919a_as/?entity=4_WL3LJ0O
Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Location: The Palace Hotel, San Francisco
Presenter: Scott Turicchi, President and Chief Financial Officer
Date: December 12, 2019
Webcast: No formal presentation
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading Internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media segment and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, IPVanish and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services segment. J2 reaches over 180 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2018, J2 had achieved 23 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.j2global.com
