NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 NOVEMBER 2019 AT 14:00 PM

Neo Industrial Plc: Significant project orders for Reka Cables Ltd

Neo Industrial Plc's subsidiary Reka Cables Ltd has received significant project orders worth nearly EUR 7 million last week. Deliveries are scheduled for 2020.

Hyvinkää, 19 Nov 2019

Neo Industrial Plc

Jukka Poutanen

Managing Director

FURTHER INFORMATION

Jukka Poutanen, Managing Director, tel. +35840 833 9007

Markku E. Rentto, Chairman of the Board, tel. +358 40 500 1858



www.neoindustrial.fi/en



Neo Industrial's strategy is to invest mainly in industrial companies with similar synergic benefits. The aim of investments is with active ownership to develop the purchased companies and establish additional value. Returns are sought through both dividend flow and an increase in value. Neo Industrial's class B shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Stock Exchange. Neo Industrial's business segment is Cable Industry.