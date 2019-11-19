

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) said Tuesday at the Dubai Airshow that it has entered into services orders and agreements with leading airlines and governments to provide greater lifecycle value to their fleets.



The company noted that Middle East is one of the fastest growing aviation services markets in the world. Boeing forecasts a combined addressable market in the region for commercial and defense services worth $225 billion over the next 10 years.



Boeing said that Egypt has signed an Apache Sustainment Extension for technical assistance and on-site support, while FlySAFAIR will use Boeing Maintenance Performance Toolbox to access its fleets' real-time digital maintenance data as well as engineering and certification information.



In addition, the Saudi National Center of Aviation or SNCA signed an agreement with Boeing for its Jeppesen Dispatcher Training, while TAAG Angola Airlines reached a five-year agreement for Boeing Global Services' GlobTal Fleet Care.



Boeing had earlier announced at the Dubai Airshow agreements with EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, Etihad Airways, and Saudi Arabian Airlines for a range of aircraft lifecycle solutions, including landing gear, engine support, digital solutions, and materials parts access.



The company noted that among other deals, Korea signed a multiyear F-15K F110 engines spares agreement for spares for the Republic of Korea's fleet of F-15 aircraft, while India entered into a three-year training renewal agreement for C-17 training services for the Indian Air Force.



LATAM Airlines Group has announced multiyear agreements that will provide LATAM access to Boeing's global supply chain for 787 and 777 Landing Gear Exchange services, while Japan signed a Foreign Military Sale agreement for Integrated Logistics Support or ILS for the country's V-22 fleet.



In addition, Norwegian Air Shuttle has reached a multiyear agreement for Jeppesen FliteDeck Pro electronic flight bag or EFB solution.



Netherlands and Boeing will continue to work together to support the Royal Netherlands Air Force's AH-64E helicopters in line with the U.S. Government and the newest capabilities.



