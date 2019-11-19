

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon has expanded its free music streaming service, which will now be available on more iOS and Android devices and Fire TV.



In a statement, the e-commerce giant said that customers, who do not have a Prime membership, or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription, can now listen to an ad-supported service with a selection of top playlists and thousands of stations for free. Customers can also listen to the music on the web.



Previously, the streaming service was only available to customers on Echo devices.



The free music will be available to customers in the U.S., UK, and Germany with no subscription or credit card. The users can hear top global playlists, and play thousands of stations based on any song, artist, era, and genre.



The offerings include 'All Hits' - a playlist featuring the biggest songs in the world; 'Fuego Latino'- a collection of the week's hottest Latin tracks; 'Country Heat,' - the ultimate country music playlist; The 'Holiday Favorites' station as well as 'Rap Rotation', among others.



For music without ads, Prime members can have access to a catalog of more than 2 million songs, plus thousands of playlists and stations at no additional cost to their Prime membership. Further, Amazon Music Unlimited, the company's premium ad-free music subscription service, is available for 4 months for only $0.99. It offers access to 50 million songs and all the latest new releases.



Amazon also recently introduced Amazon Music HD, which is available now for $12.99 per month for Amazon Prime members and $14.99 per month for customers, or an additional $5 per month for current subscribers on Individual or Family Plans.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX