Personalization Platforms Market Outlook, 2019-2024 - Trends, Forecasts, Competitive Analysis, SPARK Matrix - Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Personalization platform enables marketers, and CX professionals to deliver a tailored and relevant experience to their customers based on their personal, behavioural, intent, purchase history and contextual information about each individual. The personalization platform is typically used for three major use cases, including marketing & advertising, digital commerce, and customer experience.

Personalization platform includes comprehensive capabilities to capture comprehensive customer data to create a unified customer profile for each customer. Depending on the vendors' capabilities, customer data capture and management are performed through an integrated customer data platforms (CDP) or other data management tools. The platform includes a personalization engine with capabilities for segmentation, targeting, A/B testing & optimization, triggered messaging, personalized recommendation, and analytics & insights.

Personalization platforms vendors are significantly investing in creating a comprehensive, unified customer profile and augmenting it with first-and third-party data to gain advanced customer intelligence. The personalization engine leverage customer intelligence to perform segmentation and targeting functions to execute personalization strategies across the organization's multiple marketing channels. Marketing professionals can also perform A/B testing to test and compare different experiences, analyze campaign performance, and accordingly optimize strategies to maximize conversion. Personalization platforms vendors are increasingly investing in improving the performance of their machine learning models to provide personalized product and content recommendations to improve customer engagements further.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Personalization Platforms Market Outlook research includes detailed competition analysis and vendor evaluation with the proprietary SPARK Matrix analysis. SPARK Matrix includes ranking and positioning of leading Personalization Platforms vendors with the global impact. The positioning is based on the vendors' performance in various performance parameters on the categories of Technology Excellence and Customer Impact. Personalization Platforms SPARK Matrix includes analysis of the leading vendors, including Acquia, Adobe, Boxever, Certona, Dynamic Yield, Emarsys, Episerver, Evergage, IgnitionOne, Monetate, Oracle, Qubit, Reflektion, and RichRelevance.

Personalization Platforms Market Outlook research provides strategic information to the market participants and users who are responsible for strategic planning, marketing, sales, and purchasing personalization platforms. The research includes a detailed analysis of the global market regarding short-term and long-term growth opportunities, emerging technology trends, market trends, and future market outlook. The study provides detailed vendor evaluation and competition analysis and vendor ranking in the form of Quadrant's proprietary SPARK Matrix Analysis.

Research Contents

Executive Overview

Personalization Platforms Market Overview

Key Research Findings.

Market Background, Key Market Trends, and Market Drivers

Market Adoption and Deployment Trends

Regional Market Trends and Forecasts

Industry Trends and Forecasts

SPARK Matrix Analysis of the Personalization Platforms Market

Competition Analysis

Competitive Factors and Technology Differentiators

Leading Vendor Profiles and Analysis

SPARK Matrix of Personalization Platforms Market

Research Methodologies

Personalization Platforms Market Outlook is a part of Quadrant's Customer Experience & Commerce practice.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic research, consulting, and advisory services.

