Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: Q3 2019 Financial & Operating Results

MTS Announces Q3 2019 Results

MOSCOW, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / Q3 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

in RUB bn unless indicated otherwise

MTS Group - Key figures Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Change, % Revenue 133.9 128.0 4.6% o/w Russia 121.9 119.1 2.4% OIBDA 62.8 59.3 5.9% o/w Russia 57.3 55.5 3.2% Operating profit 35.9 32.8 9.3% Profit/loss attributable to owners of the Company 18.4 -37.0 n/a Cash CAPEX 21.8 21.2 2.9% Net debt [1] 307.0 226.9 35.3% Net debt / LTM Adjusted OIBDA [2] 1.6x 1.2x n/a 9M 2019 highlights 9M 2019 9M 2018 Change, % Operating cash flow 70.3 110.2 -36.3% Free cash flow 11.6 40.3 -71.3% Free cash flow excl. SEC/DOJ payment 67.2 40.3 66.6%

Alexey Kornya, President & CEO, commented on the results:

"I am happy to report that in Q3 we successfully maintained our momentum and delivered another quarter of solid results. Total Group revenue was up 4.6% year-over-year, reaching 133.9 billion rubles, with a notable top-line contribution from MTS Bank. Moreover, we saw OIBDA growth accelerate to 5.9% year-over-year, with OIBDA standing at 62.8 billion rubles for the quarter.

Given our strong year-to-date results and improved visibility toward our full-year performance, we feel confident in raising our 2019 guidance to 6-7% growth in revenue and 4-5% growth in OIBDA.

Alongside continued solid operational performance, we also delivered meaningful progress on our strategic initiatives to expand beyond connectivity and strengthen our position as a leading provider of digital services. In August, we had multiple appointments to key roles within our re-aligned, matrix-based organizational structure, strengthening our business verticals and enabling functions, as well as attracting new talent into growth areas. Going forward, I have full confidence in both our team and our strategy.

Heading into the final stretch of the year, we are well-positioned to deliver a strong close to 2019 for the benefit of our shareholders."

More information at: http://ir.mts.ru/investors/financial-center/financial-results/default.aspx

[1] Excluding lease obligations

[2] Excluding the effects of new IFRS 15 and 16

SOURCE: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567213/Mobile-TeleSystems-PJSC-Q3-2019-Financial-Operating-Results