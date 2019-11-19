Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: Q3 2019 Financial & Operating Results

MTS Announces Q3 2019 Results
MOSCOW, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / Q3 2019 HIGHLIGHTS
in RUB bn unless indicated otherwise
|MTS Group - Key figures
|Q3 2019
|Q3 2018
|Change, %
|Revenue
|133.9
|128.0
|4.6%
|o/w Russia
|121.9
|119.1
|2.4%
|OIBDA
|62.8
|59.3
|5.9%
|o/w Russia
|57.3
|55.5
|3.2%
|Operating profit
|35.9
|32.8
|9.3%
|Profit/loss attributable to owners of the Company
|18.4
|-37.0
|n/a
|Cash CAPEX
|21.8
|21.2
|2.9%
|Net debt [1]
|307.0
|226.9
|35.3%
|Net debt / LTM Adjusted OIBDA [2]
|1.6x
|1.2x
|n/a
|9M 2019 highlights
|9M 2019
|9M 2018
|Change, %
|Operating cash flow
|70.3
|110.2
|-36.3%
|Free cash flow
|11.6
|40.3
|-71.3%
|Free cash flow excl. SEC/DOJ payment
|67.2
|40.3
|66.6%
Alexey Kornya, President & CEO, commented on the results:
"I am happy to report that in Q3 we successfully maintained our momentum and delivered another quarter of solid results. Total Group revenue was up 4.6% year-over-year, reaching 133.9 billion rubles, with a notable top-line contribution from MTS Bank. Moreover, we saw OIBDA growth accelerate to 5.9% year-over-year, with OIBDA standing at 62.8 billion rubles for the quarter.
Given our strong year-to-date results and improved visibility toward our full-year performance, we feel confident in raising our 2019 guidance to 6-7% growth in revenue and 4-5% growth in OIBDA.
Alongside continued solid operational performance, we also delivered meaningful progress on our strategic initiatives to expand beyond connectivity and strengthen our position as a leading provider of digital services. In August, we had multiple appointments to key roles within our re-aligned, matrix-based organizational structure, strengthening our business verticals and enabling functions, as well as attracting new talent into growth areas. Going forward, I have full confidence in both our team and our strategy.
Heading into the final stretch of the year, we are well-positioned to deliver a strong close to 2019 for the benefit of our shareholders."
More information at: http://ir.mts.ru/investors/financial-center/financial-results/default.aspx
[1] Excluding lease obligations
[2] Excluding the effects of new IFRS 15 and 16
SOURCE: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/567213/Mobile-TeleSystems-PJSC-Q3-2019-Financial-Operating-Results