Dienstag, 19.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

19.11.2019 | 13:20
Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: Q3 2019 Financial & Operating Results

MTS Announces Q3 2019 Results

MOSCOW, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / Q3 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

in RUB bn unless indicated otherwise

MTS Group - Key figuresQ3 2019Q3 2018Change, %
Revenue133.9128.04.6%
o/w Russia121.9119.12.4%
OIBDA62.859.35.9%
o/w Russia57.355.53.2%
Operating profit35.932.89.3%
Profit/loss attributable to owners of the Company18.4-37.0n/a
Cash CAPEX21.821.22.9%
Net debt [1]307.0226.935.3%
Net debt / LTM Adjusted OIBDA [2]1.6x1.2xn/a
9M 2019 highlights9M 20199M 2018Change, %
Operating cash flow70.3110.2-36.3%
Free cash flow11.640.3-71.3%
Free cash flow excl. SEC/DOJ payment67.240.366.6%

Alexey Kornya, President & CEO, commented on the results:

"I am happy to report that in Q3 we successfully maintained our momentum and delivered another quarter of solid results. Total Group revenue was up 4.6% year-over-year, reaching 133.9 billion rubles, with a notable top-line contribution from MTS Bank. Moreover, we saw OIBDA growth accelerate to 5.9% year-over-year, with OIBDA standing at 62.8 billion rubles for the quarter.

Given our strong year-to-date results and improved visibility toward our full-year performance, we feel confident in raising our 2019 guidance to 6-7% growth in revenue and 4-5% growth in OIBDA.

Alongside continued solid operational performance, we also delivered meaningful progress on our strategic initiatives to expand beyond connectivity and strengthen our position as a leading provider of digital services. In August, we had multiple appointments to key roles within our re-aligned, matrix-based organizational structure, strengthening our business verticals and enabling functions, as well as attracting new talent into growth areas. Going forward, I have full confidence in both our team and our strategy.

Heading into the final stretch of the year, we are well-positioned to deliver a strong close to 2019 for the benefit of our shareholders."

More information at: http://ir.mts.ru/investors/financial-center/financial-results/default.aspx

[1] Excluding lease obligations

[2] Excluding the effects of new IFRS 15 and 16

SOURCE: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC



