

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) announced earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $123 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $161 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Kohl's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $116 million or $0.74 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $4.63 billion



Kohl's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $116 Mln. vs. $161 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.74 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q3): $4.63 Bln vs. $4.63 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.75 to $4.95



