China Railway Construction Real Estate Group: Champion Style Ignites The Southwest Equestrian Enthusiasm And The Mode Of "Game+Festival" Harvests Full Of Praise

"THE 3rd CRCC CUP MASTER GRAND PRIX & THE RN LIFESTYLE FESTIVAL" 2019 came to a successful conclusion.

CHENGDU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / On November 10, 2019, the three-day "THE 3rd CRCC CUP MASTER GRAND PRIX & THE RN LIFESTYLE FESTIVAL" 2019, themed around "The leap of Chengdu lifts a wonderful world", came to a successful conclusion in Western China (Chengdu) International Expo City. 134 pairs of equestrians from all over the world gathered in Chengdu with their horses, giving the audiences an opportunity to be a witness to a wonderful equestrian event. The "RN Lifestyle Festival", held at the same time, provided viewers with an immersive experience of the good life that entails culture, arts, gourmet, music, and cutting-edge technology.

The award presenters took a photo with the contestants

Following the grand success of the previous two events, "THE 3rd CRCC CUP MASTER GRAND PRIX & THE RN LIFESTYLE FESTIVAL 2019" was improved in terms of race specifications, professional standards, and brand linkage. A total of 92 participants from 7 countries and more than 100 horse races formed 134 pairs of horse-riders and horses. Most notably, Ukrainian equestrian Olympic champion Ulrich Kirchhoff, German Olympic champion Franke Soothaak, Chinese Hong Kong Olympian Zheng Wenjie, Lin Lixin and mainland Chinese Olympian Liu Tongyan graced the event.

The "RN Lifestyle Festival", held at the same time, celebrated the spirit of game and festival, and put forward the 5R aim of "tribute to the good times, recreate the good life, experience the good moment, innovate the good generation, re-engrave the good memory" around the "good life, start immediately" proposition. As a reflection of Chengdu's high-end lifestyle, this "RN Lifestyle Festival" specially focused on ten popular themes by extending the good Lifestyle, covering arts, international fashion, gourmet, music and many other aspects, and creating an immersive experience for the audiences.

As a professional real estate group owned by the top 500 state-owned enterprises in the world, China Railway Construction Real Estate Group takes the responsibility and mission of "being China's most valuable service provider of a good life". The enterprise actively responded the themes of Chengdu's aim to become a hub for world's sports events and "the three major events" mobilization meeting, and it strives to build the city's sports carnival to develop Chengdu into a hub for world's sports events in high quality. CRCC CUP MASTER GRAND PRIX & THE RN LIFESTYLE FESTIVAL has been held for three consecutive years, and it upholds the corporate vision of 'being China's most valuable service provider of a good life" of China Railway Construction Real Estate Group .

