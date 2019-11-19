Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2019) - HEYBRYAN MEDIA INC. (CSE: HEY) ("HeyBryan") an app that connects home-maintenance Experts to homeowners for help with small tasks around the home, is delighted to announce the launch of the latest updates to its proprietary marketplace enablement technology platform, featuring numerous important and exciting improvements.

In addition to a range of enhancements, bug fixes and essential cleanup delivered to the Android user interface, App Version 1.1.3 is now fully live with key developments coming in response to feedback and requests from Customers and Experts alike.

The new updated app comes with benefits for both Customers and Experts.

Improvements on the Customer side include:

Even more effortless and efficient task booking

Tasks now populate dynamically based on the actual location, so customers see only those categories that correspond to where local experts are showing as available to complete them. As HeyBryan continues to expand its geographical presence and onboard new experts, this enhancement will ease the process and increase the efficiency of task booking for customers everywhere.

Simple, streamlined payment pre-authorization

Tasks are now pre-authorized only for estimated amounts and only on the day the task is scheduled to be completed. Earning customer loyalty is paramount for HeyBryan, and greater transparency in payment pre-authorization is an important contributor to a more satisfying and frequent usage of the product and marketplace.

Improvements on the Expert side include:

Opportunities to shortcut through the sign-up flow

The banking information page is now skippable during sign-up, allowing Experts to wait until they're ready to accept their first task before entering their banking details. This option gives Experts time to feel fully confident operating the platform and know they can trust the HeyBryan brand.

Transparency and trust from the get-go

Experts can now receive a task request even if they have yet to provide their banking information. Once they opt to accept a task request, they will be prompted to input their banking information to continue. Building relationships with Experts based on sharing the right information at the right time is key to HeyBryan's mission and value proposition, as well as the growth and success of the business.

Depending on individual settings, the HeyBryan app should have updated automatically for most iOS and Android users. Updates can also be made manually in the app store.

HeyBryan always welcomes customer feedback, which can be shared at support@heybryan.com.

ON BEHALF OF HEYBRYAN MEDIA INC.

Lance Montgomery

CEO, President & Director

About HeyBryan Media Inc.

HeyBryan Media (CSE: HEY) is a peer-to-peer marketplace app offering a friendly and seamless way for customers to connect with trusted and vetted Experts for everyday home-maintenance needs. Founded in 2018, the app is named after Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country's most trusted contractors, Bryan Baeumler.

Payments are processed through the HeyBryan app, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange. Every Expert is background checked and credit checked to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers. Typical tasks booked include handyman services, mounting or installation, furniture assembly, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more. HeyBryan accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce and consumers to communicate and work together. It's about real experts doing real work for real people.





HeyBryan App Version 1.1.3



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6572/49860_20723fa584d8b945_002full.jpg

Investor Relations Contacts:

Lance Montgomery, President & CEO

604-240-8192

lance@heybryan.com

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

416-868-1079 x231

cathy@chfir.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, the HeyBryan App and the services offered thereby, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. HeyBryan cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by HeyBryan, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and HeyBryan expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49860