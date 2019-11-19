Samsung Display Targets the B2B Monitor Market with "Curved"

'Curved Forum', Aimed at Global Monitor Businesses, Opens on 14th November

SEOUL, South Korea and TAIPEI, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Display hosted the Samsung Curved Forum 2019 at the Grand Mayfull Hotel Taipei on 14th November to present its latest innovations in curved display technologies and to encourage industry stakeholders to discuss and participate in this growth opportunity. Showcasing a range of 1000R curved monitors featuring breakthrough curvature ratings at the forum, Samsung has established absolute leadership in the industry. Going forward, Samsung will continue to focus efforts toward the gaming market while expanding its footprint in the professional display market such as office monitors.

Approximately 300 industry stakeholders participated in this event, including global monitor set companies such as Dell, HP, Acer, Asus, and MSI; monitor manufacturing companies such as Wistron, Foxconn, and Amtran; market research institutions; and distribution companies. Samsung shared its vision and unveiled products with new technical advances for the attendees.

At the forum, Samsung Display organized informative sessions by display researchers, monitor distributors, market research analysts and social media influencers who shared their views on technological requirements, market outlook, and consumer trends of curved monitors.

In addition, experience zones for participants received positive responses. The installation to compare readability with flat panels and to add realism and enjoy immersive viewing experience when playing games and sports attracted a lot of participants.

In this forum, Samsung Display introduced 11 curved monitor panels, ranging from 27-inch to 49-inch monitors, highlighting the unique traits of Curved -- immersive viewing experience, outstanding picture reproduction, and stand-out differentiated designs.

One of the key messages at this forum was the opportunity for curved monitors in the office B2B market, which accounts for more than 65% of the entire monitor market. This looks more likely backed by the introduction of 27-inch and 34-inch curved monitors of maximum 1,000mm curvature and the ultra-wide 43.4-inch, 49-inch monitors suitable for office spaces. The wide range of curved products is ideal to fit the budgets and requirements of B2B buyers in the office space.

Witsview, a market research institution, predicted that ever since their entrance into the market in 2015, curved monitors had shown constant growth and is expected to reach the size of fifteen million in the year 2020. Samsung Display will continue to target the curved market with the aim of selling 9 million monitors this year.

The Executive Vice President of Samsung Display, Hyohak Nam has announced, "Samsung Display places its focus on the potentials that the curved displays hold, namely its dominating high-definition and design value. We plan to strengthen our cooperation with partners to expand our place in the market and maintain our product leadership. We will concentrate and focus on constant research, as well as technology development."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1031646/Samsung_Display_Curved_Forum.jpg