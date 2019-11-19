OneTrust Launches IAB CCPA Compliance Framework Solution to Comply with CCPA Do Not Sell Requirements

Opt-out solution enables website owners, publishers and advertisers to customize and embed a "Do Not Sell My Personal Information" link on their websites for CCPA compliance

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today announced a solution from CookiePro by OneTrust to comply with the opt-out requirement of the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which goes into effect on January 1, 2020.

Available now, the OneTrust CookiePro CCPA Opt-Out solution is the first tool that enables organizations to easily publish a "Do Not Sell My Personal Information" link onto their websites which dynamically shows based on geo location to the appropriate web visitors for CCPA compliance. The tool simplifies the steps for publishers and advertisers to comply with the IAB CCPA Compliance Framework by creating a signal to downstream framework participants and blocking personalized ads when a user clicks the signal to opt-out.

The solution is backed by OneTrust platform technology and is focused on making compliance simple to those affected by the CCPA. There are three main steps in the CCPA opt out tool:

Customizing the Do Not Sell link/button to match brand colors Choosing who can see the Do Not Sell link based on location and integrating with IAB CCPA Framework and Google Ads Manager to disable sale of personal data Copying and embedding the code on the website

For organizations in the advertising and publishing industry, the newly released IAB CCPA Compliance framework is intended to be used by publishers or advertisers and downstream framework participants that engage or support Real-Time Bidding (RTB) transactions in the digital advertising industry. The requirements set by the IAB US include explaining what happens to collected data, adding a "Do Not Sell My Personal Information" link on websites and communicating to framework participants when a user opts out of sale via their US Privacy API.

"The OneTrust team is actively involved in the development of global privacy frameworks, including the IAB, and works closely with global regulators to provide best-in-class recommendations," said Blake Brannon, VP Product at OneTrust. "With the CCPA Opt-Out Solution from CookiePro, publishers and advertisers can easily integrate their website in minutes and be one step closer towards overall CCPA compliance."

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 most widely used privacy, security and third-party risk technology platform trusted by more than 4,000 companies to comply with the CCPA, GDPR, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world's privacy and security laws. OneTrust's primary offerings include OneTrust Privacy Management Software, OneTrust PreferenceChoice consent and preference management software, OneTrust Vendorpedia third-party risk management software and vendor risk exchange, OneTrust GRC integrated risk management software, and CookiePro by OneTrust. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

