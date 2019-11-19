The clean energy arm of Israeli conglomerate Shikun & Binui will own the 120 MW plant near the village of Zeélim.German engineering, procurement and construction services contractor Belectric has announced completion of the 120 MW Zeélim solar park, near the village of the same name in southern Israel. The 120 MW Zeélim solar park is located near the homonymous village in southern Israel Image: Belectric The project, built with Israeli construction and civil engineering company Solel Boneh Ltd, was started in November 2017. The solar plant is expected to generate more than 220 GWh per year. Belectric ...

