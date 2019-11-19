SportsGrid Inc.: SportsGrid Network Launches on PlutoTV

Digital-First Linear Network To Stream Exclusive Live Sports Gaming Coverage on Pluto TV, The Leading Free Streaming Television Service in the US, Providing News, Odds, Match-ups and Expert Analysis

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / SportsGrid today announced the launch of the nation's first and only 24-hour network for the sports gaming audience as a digital-first linear channel on the nation's leading free streaming television service, Pluto TV. Pluto TV users will now have access to SportsGrid's real-time convergence of live content, data, stats, and gaming intelligence with coverage of the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAA College Sports, Tennis, and Soccer. The network will bring 18 hours of live, daily original programming, providing the fanatical sports enthusiast with expert analysis and interviews with the best in class sports analysts, to Pluto TV. Live programming will originate from the state-of-the-art television production facilities located at New York City's VERSA adjacent to Madison Square Garden and at the FanDuel Sportsbook at the Meadowlands.

SportsGrid Founder and President Louis M. Maione said "This is great timing for the network to launch on PlutoTV with news coverage and commentary on the teams and players across the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS and College Football & Basketball. We look forward to bringing SportsGrid's exclusive content, extensive live data feeds and graphical analysis from our partner Sportradar. The Sportradar live data feeds enhance the fan experience through the use of data analytics and technology. The collaboration with Sportsradar provides the network with the platform to address the increasing demand for information and content geared around daily fantasy and sports gaming."

"The expansion of sports related programming at Pluto TV throughout the years has provided our audience with a variety of viewing options," said Amy Kuessner, SVP of Content Partnerships. "The addition of SportsGrid to our library takes our sports offerings to the next level with the in-depth analysis that our viewers are looking for."

About SportsGrid

SportsGrid is a digital-first linear video network streaming exclusive live original programming providing extensive sports gambling coverage of all the major sports. The network's 18 hours of live programming gives the fanatical sports wagering fan the news, scores, odds, rumors, match-ups and insightful expert commentary. The SportsGrid strategic partnership with Sportradar enables the network to integrate their real-time delivery of player and team news, data, statistics and betting intelligence into all the programming on the schedule. SportsGrid is the multimedia destination to serve the massive sports wagering audience with the unquestionable best of breed sports wagering programming and data.

SportsGrid Media Contact

Charles Theiss

+1 (914) 843-1414

comms@sportsgrid.com

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a Viacom Company, is the leading free streaming television service in America, delivering 200+ live and original channels and thousands of on-demand movies in partnership with major TV networks, movie studios, publishers, and digital media companies. Pluto TV is available on all mobile, web and connected TV streaming devices and millions of viewers tune in each month to watch premium news, TV shows, movies, sports, lifestyle, and trending digital series. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV has offices in New York, Silicon Valley, Chicago and Berlin.

Pluto TV Media Contacts

Jodi Lederman | Pluto TV

?Head of Global Communications

(310) 776-5775?

jodi@pluto.tv

Stephanie Booker | BECK MEDIA & MARKETING

(310) 300-4818?

Stephanie@beckmedia.com

Source: SportsGrid Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567014/SportsGrid-Network-Launches-on-PlutoTV