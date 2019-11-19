Phone.com: New Jersey Technology Council to Honor Alon Cohen as a Legend of Technology at its 23rd Annual Awards Celebration

Phone.com CTO and EVP recognized worldwide for developing VoIP and for fostering IP telephony's maturation as mainstream technology for business communications

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / Phone.com is proud to announce that Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President, Alon Cohen, has been named a Legend of Technology by the New Jersey Tech Council (NJTC). Cohen is among a select group of New Jersey's foremost technology leaders who will be honored for their extraordinary accomplishments at the NJTC 23rd Annual Awards Celebration, to be held November 21, 2019, at the Marriott Bridgewater.

"Having co-founded VocalTec the company that created the first ever commercial VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) technology, Alon Cohen exemplifies what it means to be a true pioneer," said Ari Rabban, chief executive officer and co-founder, Phone.com. "I applaud the NJTC for recognizing the significance of Alon's many achievements and his contributions to New Jersey's thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. It's an honor to work with someone whose accomplishments are rivaled only by his humility."

For New Jersey technology businesses, the NJTC is a resource for business development, education, networking and recognition, advocacy, and offers myriad programs through which member companies can access capital and other resources to help them grow. At this year's 23rd Awards Celebration, the Tech Council will recognize and celebrate the state and region's technology and life sciences companies and their leaders for their business accomplishments in leadership, innovation and collaboration.

"I am overwhelmed to receive such high praise from the NJTC, an esteemed and respected engine for economic development," said Alon Cohen. "To be recognized by your peers for your life's work is an honor I will never forget, and I am grateful for the NJTC's attention and the support of my colleagues at Phone.com and VocalTec."

Aaron Price, CEO of the NJ Tech Council notes, "I'm proud to recognize our distinguished Honorees who are pushing the limits of leadership and business around the state. I look forward to welcoming them at this year's Awards Celebration, where we'll honor them for their outstanding achievements and look forward together towards an exciting new future ahead for the Tech Council."

Headquartered in Newark, NJ, Phone.com is a fixture in the state's technology incubation ecosystem. Rabban, a longstanding supporter of economic development in New Jersey, serves on the board of directors for several regional incubators and entrepreneurial leadership groups.

For small business owners, entrepreneurs and executives who need scalable, reliable communications technology to support a multi-generational workforce of mobile, remote and in-house employees, Phone.com's cloud-based business phone services keeps your team connected without being tied to a single desk or location. Phone.com offers much more than a simple phone replacement; the company combines carrier-grade telephony and omnichannel unified communications and collaboration services (UCaaS) with award-winning customer service and the industry's most flexible pricing.

"Since launching in 2008, the Phone.com brand has evolved such that it's now synonymous with innovation," added Rabban. "This distinction reflects the entrepreneurial spirit of our team leaders, like Alon, who continue to produce breakthrough technologies that provide small businesses and innovative enterprises with the agility and adaptability to succeed in today's uber-competitive, fluid market."

Founded in 1996, the New Jersey Tech Council is a private, nonprofit membership organization, which supports the tech, innovation, and entrepreneurial ecosystems across the state and region.

